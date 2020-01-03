Shrimp season to close in Georgia waters Jan. 15

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia waters are closing to shrimp fishing Jan. 15, but whelk season opens the next day.

The News reports the annual shrimp fishery closure is to allow shrimp to reproduce in large enough amounts and grow to large enough size to hopefully provide for a good shrimp harvest in the coming year.

Meanwhile, the state’s whelk season is to open at 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 and run through 8:15 p.m. on March 31.

Regulatory requirements for whelk trawls include the use of minimum 4-inch stretch mesh trawl gear and a certified turtle excluder device.

Fishermen also need a state commercial fishing license with a whelk endorsement.