Shrimp season set to open in Georgia’s coastal waters

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Shrimp season is set to open this week in waters off the Georgia coast.

The state Department of Natural Resources says commercial and recreational shrimp season opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Commercial shrimp trawlers will be able to go up to three miles out from the shore, where federal management takes over.

They can operate in state waters from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. In federally managed waters, they can operate around the clock.

During last year’s shrimp season, about 200 licensed trawlers pulled in roughly 3.3 million pounds of shrimp.