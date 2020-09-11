Shootout with police in Georgia ends with suspect, K-9 dead

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

file photo

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A suspect accused of running from Georgia police and shooting at them from a wooded area was killed when officers returned fire.

Gwinnett County Police say in a statement that gang task force officers were on patrol in Norcross on Thursday when they spotted a reportedly stolen vehicle with two people inside.

The agency says the occupants ran in different directions and a SWAT unit and K-9 were called to search the area.

The dog tracked a man into the woods, and the suspect was fatally struck during a shootout.

Police say the 5-year-old K-9 was also fatally shot.

The suspect and officers haven’t been identified. State agents are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories