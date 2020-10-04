Shooting at GA mall kills 1, injures bystander

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An argument at a Georgia mall led to a deadly shooting that also injured a bystander.

News outlets report that 26-year-old Derell Little was shot at the Augusta Mall on Saturday and died after he was taken to a hospital.

Richmond County deputies say Little got into a fight with 37-year-old Tony Burton and one of the men pulled a gun. While wrestling over the gun, deputies say Little was shot multiple times.

A bystander, 20-year-old Aubrey Adams, was shot in the leg once, but is expected to recover.

Burton is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possessing a gun during a crime. He remains jailed without bail Sunday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.