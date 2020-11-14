Shhhh! Georgia city considers hushing noisy leaf blowers

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — One Georgia community may be ready to hush noisy leaf blowers. Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz recently asked a committee of commissioners to study regulating the devices.

Girtz says Athens-Clarke could consider banning gas-powered leaf blowers, which are noisier than electric ones. She says the city-county could also limit hours or days of the week when people can operate leaf blowers.

One Athens-Clarke commissioner describes the racket made by the blowers as a “scourge.”

Some critics dislike not only the noise but the polluting fumes that blowers emit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified criticism is some areas by keeping more people at home in the daytime, exposing more to the sound of leaf blowers.