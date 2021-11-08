Sheriff threatens lawsuit if county won’t provide more money

Check the latest forecast

by: AP News

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A southeast Georgia sheriff says he may sue county leaders because they won’t increase his budget.

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor is expressing frustration, saying he wants to increase pay for deputies and jail guards.

Proctor says the county is legally obligated to provide him sufficient resources, and that he gets to decide how that money is spent.

Proctor says his department spends “judiciously” to provide public safety.

Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Bruce says Proctor has contacted an Atlanta attorney who has represented other law enforcement agencies in Georgia experiencing funding problems.

