Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in South Macon

MACON, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies investigate the discovery of skeletal remains in South Macon.

The BCSO says the remains were found in the woods near the corner of Cynthia Avenue and Fifth Street by a homeless person setting up his tent.

photo: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say there is no identification for the remains this time there. The skeletal remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to determine an identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

