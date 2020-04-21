Sheriff: Officer charged with having nude photos of minors

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a Georgia police officer was arrested and accused of possessing nude photos of minors.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said Monday that Lt. Jeremyah “J.B.” Jones was charged with child exploitation and later fired from the department.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said a social media account prompted an investigation into Jones.

Manahan said Jones was placed on administrative leave on April 3.

An arrest warrant was obtained on April 14. Jones was a traffic unit supervisor sergeant before he was promoted to lieutenant in March.

He was with the department for 19 years.

It’s unclear whether Jones had an attorney.