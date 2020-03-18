Sheriff: Off-duty deputy killed in crash in patrol car

by: AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in central Georgia say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy died Wednesday morning in a crash in his cruiser.

News outlets report 27-year-old Bibb County Deputy Kenterrous Taylor was killed in the single-vehicle crash in Macon.

The sheriff’s office says Taylor was responding to a burglary in progress when he lost control of his cruiser.

The vehicle hit a wall and then flipped.

Taylor was thrown from the cruiser and pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff says Taylor was off-duty but when the call came in, Taylor responded.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

