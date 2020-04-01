Sheriff: Man wanted; accused of triple slaying, taking child

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child’s mother’s family and then leaving with the child.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says officials are looking for 29-year-old Caesar Crockett Jr.

Caesar Crockett Jr, 29

He’s accused of getting into a fight with his child’s mother Tuesday night in Macon.

During the fight, the sheriff’s office says he pulled out a gun and fatally shot the woman’s mother, stepfather and sister.

King Crockett, 2

He then left with his 2-year-old son, King Crockett. An Amber Alert has been issued for King.

Anyone with information on their location was asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.