Sheriff: Man once convicted of murder hid wife’s death

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (AP) — A northwest Georgia man previously convicted of murder is now accused of concealing his wife’s body.

Local news outlets report 46-year-old Bob Jay Cole is charged with concealing the death of another person.

Britney Nicole Parker was found dead in a field near LaFayette in June. An autopsy found that the 31-year-old Parker died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose.

Investigators believe Cole moved Parker’s body after she died, leaving the body in the field.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says investigators seized Cole’s SUV and later found traces of Parker’s blood inside.

Cole is currently in prison on a parole violation.