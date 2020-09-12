Sheriff: Jailers not told of anti-white bias in GA inmate death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Jail officials say they were unaware that a Black Georgia inmate may have harbored racial resentment before they housed him with a white man that he’s accused of beating to death.

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins tells local news outlets that her staff didn’t know that Jayvon Hatchett allegedly told police he was looking for a white man to kill.

Columbus police say Hatchett told them that after he was arrested for stabbing an employee at an auto parts store.

Hatchett is accused of beating Eddie Nelson Jr. to death on Sept. 5. Nelson’s family is suing jail officials.