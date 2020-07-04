Sheriff: Body of newborn found in Georgia woods

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a newborn was discovered Friday in the woods of Georgia’s Dawson County.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said the 911 center got a call around noon that a homeowner had found the baby in a wooded area behind his home.

WSB-TV reports officials said they believe the baby was around 1 to 2 weeks old.

Further details were not immediately released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist local investigators with the case. Johnson says at least two people are being questioned in the case.