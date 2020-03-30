Sheriff: 5 people found dead inside Georgia apartment

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say five people were found dead in a home Sunday afternoon.

News outlets report the bodies were located inside an apartment in Bartow County.

Deputies, agents and investigators reportedly went to the home for an unknown problem, which was later determined to be a death investigation.

The names and ages of the people who died were not immediately released.

The sheriff says autopsies will be performed at the state crime lab to determine causes of death.