‘She was just playing…and she was murdered,’ family of 8-year-old fatally shot speaks out

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family and friends of Arbrie Anthony came together Sunday night to remember her life just hours after she was to death during a drive-by shooting.

“Someone, lastnight, took my baby from me,” said Arbrie’s grandmother.

“They took, they took my heart,” said Arthur Anthony, Arbrie’s father.

“That was my heart, she was like my daughter,” said Oluwatayo George, Arbrie’s cousin.

“That was my baby right there, that was my baby,” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt.

Arbie Anthony was someone’s daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, friend, and most importantly the heart of this community.

“She loved tik tok, she loved dancing, running, anything, she loved outdoors,” said Anthony.

“She was so happy, she was a happy child, a loving child. She loved to do stuff loved going places,” said McDaniel.

A child full of life. But at just 8-years-old that life was cut short. Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s aunt, remembers her last few words with her that night. Family members tell WJBF News, that she was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

“She was out here, she was playing like she always does. She wanted to pet the horse, she saw horses, and she just got murdered senselessly,” said George.

Her father, there to witness it all.

“I got on the ground, and the first thing when I got up, I yelled for her. She didn’t respond back and I picked her up and rushed her to the hospital,” said Anthony.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting Saturday evening at the Anthony home on 3rd Avenue. They later reported Arbrie died at the hospital. Now, the community is coming forward, honoring the child with a balloon release. It’s all to support a now broken family, but many say her death was not in vein. Instead, it raises awareness to a bigger issue in this community.

“I lost my son the same way to gun violence, gang violence, at just 16 years old,” said Ray Montana, a local activist.

“I’ve lived in the southside all my life and seen a lot of killings. I don’t know what it’s goinng to take for us as black people, black mothers black fathers to stand up and save our children,” said Latoya McGee.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree will be holding a press conference on Monday, but so far no suspects have been arrested in connection with Arbrie’s death.

“Whoever you are please turn yourself in. You took a child. I feel like like they took a hold of me. You took something so precious,” said McDaniel.

“Whoever you are, you need to step, and take this fault,” said Arbrie’s grandmother.

“Please come forward, please speak up, please. That’s my baby,” said Anthony.

The family is now asking for donations to cover funeral costs.