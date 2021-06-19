Several hurt after fire at Atlanta-area apartment complex

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A fire at an Atlanta-area apartment complex has left at least nine people injured and displaced nearly 40 people.

Emergency responders arriving at The Forest at Columbia found people jumping from the Decatur building’s second floor early Saturday.

The fire tore through 12 to 16 units. Battalion Chief Brett Miller told WXIA-TV that firefighters arrived on scene to “heavy fire conditions” and “immediately went into rescue mode.”

At least 36 people were displaced as a result of the blaze, which remains under investigation. Residents told WSB-TV that people barely managed to escape the quickly spreading fire.