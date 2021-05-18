Service station worker arrested, accused of trying to sexually assault on-duty police officer

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who works at a Hogansville, Georgia service station has been arrested after the attempted sexual assault of a uniformed on-duty female police officer last week, according to officials.

Hogansville Police say Prilesh Navinchandra Thakkar was arrested on May 11, following an investigation by Hogansville Police and Troup County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say the attempted sexual assault happened at the Hop In service station located on Highway 54, where Thakkar works as a manager.

According to investigators, Thakkar attempted to “forcefully commit an indecent act on the female police officer” who was on duty at the time. Investigators say the officer managed to separate herself from Thakkar and immediately reported the incident to her supervisors.

Police say Thakkar was arrested on the same day of the attack. He has been charged with Sexual Battery and Obstruction in an incident that involved an officer.

Officials with Hogansville Police say they believe Thakkar may have preyed on other victims due to the boldness of his attack on a uniformed police officer.

Police are asking other potential victims to reach out to them by contacting Detective Marcus Rakestraw at the Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648 or at mrakestraw@hogansvillepd.com.