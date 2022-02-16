Service commission map would bar Democrat’s challenge

This photo taken Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010 shows Candidate for Georgia Public Service Commissioner (District 2) Republican Tim Echols during a televised debate in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rich Addicks)

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are advancing a redistricting plan for the Georgia Public Service Commission that would prevent a Democratic challenger from running against Republican Commissioner Tim Echols in this year’s election.

The Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee voted 8-3 on Wednesday for Senate Bill 472, which would redraw the utility regulatory body’s five districts. Public Service Commissioners are elected statewide, but must live in a particular district.

District 2 Commissioner Echols is up for reelection to a six-year term in November. Democrat Patty Durand of Gwinnett County won’t be able to run against Echols if lawmakers approve the new map.

That’s because the new map will draw her county out of Echols’ district.