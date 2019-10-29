Alleged serial arsonist arrested in Turner County

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Monday, investigators arrested Willie Fred Poke, 37, of Ashburn, Georgia, on several felony charges including 3 counts of Arson in the First Degree, 3 Counts of Burglary in the First Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Trespass, and 4 counts of Aggravated Assault.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, the charges stem from his alleged involvement in setting three Turner County fires that occurred from September 29 to October 25.

405 South Main Street

The first fire occurred around 2:30 A.M. on the morning of September 29 at 405 South Main Street in Ashburn. The 2,016 square-foot, 119-year-old structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and suffered major damage.

404 South Gordon Street

The second fire occurred around 3:20 A.M. on the morning of October 14 at 404 South Gordon Street in Ashburn. The fire was set to a storage building which then spread to a nearby occupied structure resulting in the 4 counts of Aggravated Assault. The storage building was completely destroyed.

331 South Main Street

The third fire occurred around 3:30 A.M. on the morning of October 25 at 331 South Main Street in Ashburn. The 2,432 square-foot, 121- year-old structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and suffered major damage.

Taylor remains in Turner County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Willie Fred Poke, 37

First Degree Arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both.

