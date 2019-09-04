Senators Isakson, Perdue Echo Governor Kemp’s call for continued caution with Hurricane Dorian

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., cautioned Georgians to take heed of warnings and follow safety precautions after Governor Brian Kemp expanded his original emergency declaration order to 21 counties in advance of Hurricane Dorian. The emergency declaration frees up resources assist with preparation, response and recovery efforts.

The nine new counties included in the expanded emergency declaration issued today are Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall and Ware Counties. The initial Aug. 29 emergency declaration included Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne counties.

The emergency declaration is effective for 11 days and makes all state resources available to local governments and entities within the counties that may be impacted by the hurricane. President Donald Trump approved Georgia’s emergency declaration on Sept. 2, ensuring that federal assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will also be available.

Governor Kemp previously ordered the mandatory evacuation of individuals east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties starting at noon on Sept. 2.

“Governor Kemp and other officials across the state have been preparing around the clock for Hurricane Dorian and working diligently to help keep Georgians informed and safe during this threat,” said Isakson. “Senator Perdue and I have pledged to work with federal, state and local officials to ensure needed resources are available as Hurricane Dorian’s impacts are felt in Georgia.”

“Hurricane Dorian is a powerful storm with the potential to have a devastating impact on Coastal Georgia,” said Perdue. “Governor Kemp and local officials are working diligently to prepare for the hurricane and will continue to update Georgians as the situation develops. Senator Isakson and I urge Georgians to take precautions and follow all advice from local, state, and federal officials. My team stands ready to help, but the most important thing right now is to heed these warnings and prepare accordingly.”

