ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate is passing a redistricting plan for the Georgia Public Service Commission that would prevent a Democratic challenger from running against a Republican incumbent.

The Senate on Thursday voted 33-21 for Senate Bill 472, which would redraw the utility regulatory body’s five districts.

It goes to the House for more debate.

Public service commissioners are elected statewide, but must live in one of five districts.

Republican District 2 Commissioner Tim Echols is up for reelection to a six-year term this year.

Democrat Patty Durand of Gwinnett County has filed to challenge Echols.

She wouldn’t be able to run under the new map because it draws Gwinnett County out of Echols’ district.