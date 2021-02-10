Senate passes Georgia budget changes aiding K-12 and health

ATLANTA (AP) — An amended state budget that increases spending on K-12 schools and public health has passed the Georgia state Senate on a 52-0 vote, racing one step closer to passage.

With Senate changes approved Tuesday, House Bill 80 returns to the House.

Representatives could agree to Senate changes or demand a conference to work out differences. Legislative leaders have said moving the amended budget quickly is priority in case a COVID-19 outbreak forces lawmakers to stop meeting.

The measure spends $26.6 billion in state funds and $15.6 billion more in federal money in the current year ending June 30.

Lawmakers are agreeing with Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to add back $567 million to the state’s K-12 school funding formula.