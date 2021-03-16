Senate panel pushes Georgia tax cut despite federal penalty

FILE – In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp says he’s withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(AP) – A Georgia Senate committee is moving forward with a $140 million state income tax cut despite warnings that it could cost the state federal aid.

The Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday for House Bill 593, which would raise the amount of money that someone could earn before starting to pay state income taxes. The bill moves to the full Senate for more debate.

Support comes despite a provision in the recent federal relief bill that says states will lose a dollar in aid for every tax dollar they cut through 2024. Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker David Ralston criticized the provision. Georgia is in line for $4.7 billion in federal aid.