ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia mental health agencies would provide workers to help respond to police calls about people with mental health crises under a bill advancing in the Senate.

The Senate voted 53-0 for Senate Bill 403 on Thursday, sending it to the House for more debate.

The measure would require the state’s 23 community service boards to provide co-responders to any local law enforcement agency that wants them. Police departments and sheriffs would not be required to use the service.

Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah says police arrest many fewer mentally ill people when mental health workers come to the scene.

Lawmakers would have to provide funding for the program separately.