Senate approves Kemp plan aimed at increasing teachers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators are agreeing with Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to encourage more military veterans to become teachers and the change what teachers learn in college.

The Senate voted 50-0 to approve Senate Bill 88 on Wednesday, sending it to the House for more debate.

The measure would also place Georgia’s teacher of the year on the state Board of Education as a nonvoting member.

A separate proposal by Kemp to allow some retired Georgia teachers to return to work and collect both a full salary and a full pension is unlikely to become law until next year.