Senate approves $3,000-a-year credit for some teaching posts

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia teachers who agree to work in certain rural or low performing schools could get an extra $3,000 a year for five years under a bill advancing in the state Senate.

The Senate on Monday voted 50-0 for House Bill 32. It would create a tax credit for up to 1,000 teachers who agree to begin work in targeted districts.

If teachers didn’t incur $3,000 in state income tax liability, the state would send a check for the remaining amount.

The measure goes back to the House.

The state Department of Education would designate 100 schools where full-time teachers would qualify.