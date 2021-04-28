Sen. Warnock to host virtual town hall meeting for his 100th day in office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) announced his plans to host a virtual town hall on his 100th day in office.

That day is Friday, April 30th. The event takes place at 10AM on Twitter @SenatorWarnock or Facebook at “Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock”

During the virtual event, Sen. Warnock hopes to hear from Georgians and respond directly to their pressing inquiries.

Sen. Warnock says he will highlight his efforts to deliver solutions to Georgians weathering the pandemic, and preview some of his future priorities.

If anyone is interested in submitting a question to the Senator, they can submit a question at Warnock.senate.gov.

There is a button at the top of the home page linked to a submission form.