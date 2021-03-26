Sen. Warnock reacts to arrest of Georgia lawmaker amid protest of new election law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police arrested Democratic State Representative Park Cannon Thursday after Cannon knocked on Governor Kemp’s door, interrupting his signing of the new election bill.

Rep. Cannon says the new election laws amount to voter suppression.

Video of the arrest showed Rep. Cannon struggling with troopers.

U.S. Senator and Savannah native Raphael Warnock spoke out on Rep. Cannon’s arrest.

“i saw a state representative knocking on the door of the governor and she was arrested,” said Warnock, “Meanwhile we saw a violent insurrectionist attack on the United States Capitol. And police officers died in that case. And, I want to know what makes her actions so dangerous?”

Rep.Cannon was released from jail after being charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting general assembly sessions.