Sen. Warnock and lawmakers introduce bill to lower high gas prices 

AUGUSTA, Ga. ( WJBF) — Paying more at the pump has become a familiar feeling for many drivers.

“With diesel and my truck, we went from $2.50 to $4 ,” Frank Harewood said.



“20 dollars used to fill me up, but now its $25 and pretty soon seems like its going to be $30,” Gale O’Neal said.

AAA reports the average gas price per gallon in Georgia is currently $3.24.

In some places in the CSRA it could be even higher.

“If you have to commute backwards and forwards to work like I do, then your gas tank is pretty much empty, and you have to pay more on a daily basis,” Gale O’Neal said.

Some drivers say it’s hitting their pockets pretty hard.

“When you’re having to commute day to day five days a week and you’re talking about gas prices being $3.29 that’s pretty steep for someone to go backwards and forwards to work,” O’Neal said.

Sen. Raphael Warnock along with other lawmakers recently introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act.

It would help lower gas prices by temporarily suspending the 18 cents per gallon federal gas tax.

Senator Warnock said in a statement:

“Hardworking Georgians being squeezed at the pump understand that every penny counts, and the Gas Prices Relief Act is my latest effort to help working- and middle-class families overcome the economic pressures of the pandemic.” Sen. Raphael Warnock, (D) Ga.

Some drivers said it would be a big help.

“It will be easier on the pocket, and I think I would be able to get more days into work. At least I would be able to get two or three days or maybe three or four days actually for my vehicle,” O’Neal said.

If passed the bill would suspend the federal gas tax until January 1, 2023.