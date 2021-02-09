Sen. Raphael Warnock outlines top priorities for Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Sen. Raphael Warnock outlined his top priorities for the Peach State Tuesday.

The new Democratic senator of Georgia is pushing for more vaccines in people’s arms.

“Make no mistake that my top priorities are getting the vaccines distributed so we can get this virus under control,” he said, “so that we can address the health of our citizens and the health of our economy.”

Warnock says he wants Congress to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package quickly, to help those impacted by the pandemic.

“Our state’s hard-working families stand to lose jobs — they’ve already lost jobs. They stand to lose housing and the ability to put food on the table and so much more,” the senator said. “We have to get control over this virus. We have not a moment to waste — it literally is a matter of life and death.”

Warnock also introduced legislation to help Georgia farmers of color get $5 billion in relief money. And he wants more funding to keep schools safer and get Georgians $2,000 in relief payments.

“We are very focused on rental and mortgage assistance to help Georgians keep a roof over their heads,” said Warnock. “We know that housing provides the stability necessary for so many other things to work — education of our children, maintaining one’s health care, mental health — all of those things are connected.”

The senator hopes to expand Medicaid coverage and provide better health care in the state.

“We’ve got to do the work to move Georgia closer to ensuring that the roughly 500,000 Georgians who are currently out of coverage can receive coverage.”

Regarding this week’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Warnock says he took an oath and will sit as an impartial juror and listen to all the evidence before making a decision.