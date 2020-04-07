Sen. Loeffler weighs in on reopening of Georgia’s beaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler says public beaches are safe to use as long as people practice social distancing.

“I think that the issue with the beaches really relates to all of the actions that we need to take as individuals,” said Loeffler. “Having beaches open does not mean social distancing [and] that shelter-in-place does not apply.”

The senator spoke with WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer on Tuesday saying she commends Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership and his executive order issued last week.

“I’ve been speaking to officials from across the state,” said Loeffler. “I’ve shared a lot of that feedback in the aggregate with the governor so he knows what I’m hearing on the ground.”

Beaches closed along Georgia’s coast reopened last week when Kemp issued a mandate, primarily implementing a shelter-in-place order.

Many residents of Tybee Island spoke out against the move, including Mayor Shirley Sessions.

Sen. Loeffler says officials are doing the best they can to figure out what is best for the counties and municipalities they serve.

“From a state perspective, what we have to do is we need to provide consistency and that means each individual has to take the action that is consistent with what’s required,” she added.

She also calls for all officials at the state and local level to have one consistent message when it comes to the status of the beaches.

On Tybee, wooden beach crossovers will be closing with vehicle access points still open on the island. Tents, chairs and umbrellas are not allowed.