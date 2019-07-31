Second suspect in Ft. Stewart soldier’s murder pleads guilty

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSAV) – A suspect in the killing of U.S. Army sergeant Tyrone Hassel III has pleaded guilty.

WNDU reports that 25-year-old Jeremy Cuellar was scheduled to go on trial in August, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in court on Monday. The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office reportedly dropped two other counts in exchange for the guilty plea.

The agreement requires a minimum 65 year sentence with a possibility of life in prison. Cuellar will be sentenced on Sept. 23.

On July 18, Hassel’s wife, Kemia Hassel, was found guilty of murder. Her sentencing is set for Aug. 29.