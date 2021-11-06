Second person charged in deaths of men floating dead in lake

LaGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A second person is now charged with murder in the August deaths of two Georgia men whose bodies were found floating in a lake.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff says Abbrianna Marie Williams of Pine Mountain has been indicted for murder in connection with the deaths of Marcus Caswell and Travis Lodato.

The dead bodies of 46-year-old Caswell and 31-year-old Lodato were found floating in West Point Lake on two consecutive days in August.

Arrested earlier on murder charges was 39-year-old Joshua Nutt of LaGrange.

It’s unclear how investigators connected Nutt and Williams to the killings.

Woodruff says no further arrests are expected. Both Nutt and Williams are jailed without bail.