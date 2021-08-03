Searchers recover body from Georgia lake after drowning

by: AP News

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of an Atlanta man who drowned in Lake Blackshear.

Sheriff’s officials say their search and recovery efforts ended Monday morning when they found the body of 25-year-old Abraham Levy.

WMAZ-TV reports that Levy went under the water Friday evening and didn’t resurface.

In a statement, Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock extended his condolences to Levy’s loved ones and thanked first responders for their efforts in the search.

The lake is about 140 miles south of Atlanta.

