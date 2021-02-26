Search for clues in fatal shooting of Atlanta boy continues

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have increased their search efforts to find clues in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

Police went door to door Thursday afternoon in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood where the body of David Mack was discovered on Feb. 10.

He was shot multiple times.

Residents, two city councilmembers and dozens of officers gathered together before splitting up to look for witnesses.

Police Maj. D’Andrea Price has said the boy was reported missing by his grandmother, who told authorities he had gone to a friend’s house and never returned home.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting.

Tipsters can contact Atlanta police.