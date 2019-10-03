School board keeps administrator despite positive drug test

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta school administrator has returned to his job after school board members overrode a recommendation to fire him after a positive drug test.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Clayton County school board voted unanimously Monday to let Ed Blackwood keep his job.

Blackwood, a middle school assistant principal, was placed on leave without pay last spring after testing positive for THC, the marijuana ingredient that produces a high. Blackwood was tested after he injured an ankle breaking up a school fight.

Blackwood’s lawyer, Julie Oinonen, says a district tribunal recommended last week that Blackwood be fired. District officials declined comment.

The administrator says he was taking CBD oil to treat an autoimmune illness. Blackwood says a doctor told him the CBD oil could have produced the positive result.

