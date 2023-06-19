SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Senate Bill 140 (SB 140) passed into law on March 23 after clearing both chambers and getting the signature of Gov. Brian Kemp.

The law takes effect July 1, and it is being met with mixed reactions in the Georgia transgender community.

The law bans hormone replacement therapies and gender-affirming surgeries for children under the age of 18 and penalizes doctors who attempt to perform them.

Carla Faith-Moore is a transgender woman living in Savannah, the president of P-Flag, and one of the staunchest opponents of the bill.

“I know of several families and children who, in one case, committed suicide because of issues of being transgender, and in that case, parents not supporting them,” says Faith-Moore, “I know of one person who has attempted suicide on a couple of occasions. Their parents are supportive.”

According to The Trevor Project, in 2022, 1 in 5 transgender nonbinary youth attempted suicide, one of the statistics that Faith-Moore says is alarming.

“Some of those attempts will be successful, and therefore, any blood is on the politicians who voted for this hands,” she says.

SB 140 also has the support of some in Georgia’s transgender community, like TRANSform Podcast host Sara Higdon, who lives in Atlanta and transitioned at the age of 31.

“I was volunteering with No Left Turn in Education multiple days down at the capitol trying to get this bill passed because even as someone who has transitioned, I don’t think minors can consent to transitioning by taking life-altering hormones and surgery,” says Hidgon.

She says she supports less permanent options that will help and affirm trans youth, citing research from Frontiers in Psychiatry, which found nearly 87.8% of transgender boys in a sample group of 139 desisted transition.

“I’m not against a social transition,” adds Higdon, “I think we should be accepting of gender nonconformity into society, not necessarily placing gender nonconforming kids into a trans label. Allowing kids to change their name and pronouns with parent’s consent that’s fine because there is no permanent harm to it.”