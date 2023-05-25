ATLANTA — Big Boi, Savannah native and half of the iconic hip-hop duo OutKast, will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Thursday night’s Braves game. The Braves are celebrating OutKast Night as the Braves face the Phillies.

OutKast was formed in Atlanta in 1992 and is lauded as one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time.

Fans can expect festivities all night long in Truist Park and The Battery as the team honors Big Boi and André 3000, including a playbill featuring specialty OutKast artwork and content, an “ATLien’s Diner” food truck, a musical performance honoring the duo, and a highly-anticipated commemorative OutKast bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans.

Big Boi received a key to Savannah in February of 2022.