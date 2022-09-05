JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console boat.

The driver of the boat turned the boat around to pick the man up, but couldn’t find him. The driver pinned the location on his GPS and called 9-1-1.

Game wardens and the Covington Dive Team found Kirkland’s body at 10:31 a.m. Authorities charged the driver of the boat with boating under the influence but has not identified him, DNR said.

The lake is located about 44 miles southeast of Atlanta.