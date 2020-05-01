Savannah business owner reacts to Georgia’s shelter-in-place order expiring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local businesses are reacting after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended the shelter-in-place order for only “at-risk” Georgians.

Kemp extended Georgia’s public health emergency through June 12th, but he only extended shelter-in-place restrictions for people who are living in care facilities, have immunocompromised health, or other serious illnesses. Kemp also encouraged people to wear face masks and stay at home when necessary. Georgia cities and counties are not allowed to implement their own restrictions as long as the declaration remains in place.

While the current shelter in place order will expire tonight at 11:59 PM for most Georgians, the elderly and medically fragile will still be required to shelter in place through June 12. https://t.co/gEfUbStZXb #gapol pic.twitter.com/u1JrQfY2od — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 30, 2020

Averil Hull the owner of JW Salon in Savannah, said it took her two weeks to make a plan that would enable her to safely reopen. Hull said most small business owners in Georgia have been grappling with trying to keep their businesses afloat while trying to create the right timeline for reopening, or in her situation, figuring out a way to safely manage a close-contact business.

Hull said even though she is concerned about people heading out into the community now that the shelter-in-place order has expired, she said many small business owners cannot afford to stay closed—describing how most businesses operate off of small cash reserves without the necessary revenue to stay closed for long periods of time.

“Even though we’re opening fairly quickly, I think there are a lot of small businesses that have to, to keep themselves going and that’s something I had to balance. I had to really weigh the facts that I have from the CDC, from medical professionals, from government officials, to make the best and most responsible decisions about reopening,” the salon owner stated.

Hull said she plans to reopen her business on Monday, but said she wished Kemp had extended the shelter-in-place order for everyone. She is following federal and the state board of cosmetology’s guidelines to reopen safely—implementing the following precautions:

Having clients wait outside or in their cars before their appointments

Only scheduling appointments online or over the phone.

Requiring clients and stylists to wash their hands prior to their appointment and wear masks throughout.

Suspending services that do not enable them to implement the necessary precautions.

Scheduling 30 minutes between each appointment to sanitize every area and surface.

Hull said although officials recommend operating around 50 percent capacity, her safety precautions will result in their operations being about 40 percent of their normal capacity.