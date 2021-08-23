Salvage crews start last cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, interior decks of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray are exposed after the engine room section was cut away and separated from the rest of the shipwreck by a towering crane, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. Accounts contained in crew member interviews are among more than 1,700 pages of documents made public Thursday, July 29, by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Golden Ray, carrying more than 1,400 vehicles, overturned after leaving the Port of Brunswick along the Georgia coast on Sept. 8, 2019. Tennant and about two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews have begun cutting apart the final two remaining sections of a cargo ship that overturned along the coast of Georgia almost two years ago.

Demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray has been underway since November, when workers started using a length of anchor chain powered by a towering crane to saw the shipwreck into eight giant chunks.

The multi-agency command overseeing the salvage operation said the final cut to separate the last two sections of the ship began Monday.

Previous cuts have taken a little more than a week to several weeks to complete. Demolition efforts were slowed in early August when oil gushed from the wreck, fouling nearby beaches on St. Simons Island.