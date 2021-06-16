Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 05: Stickers for voters after they have voted, sit on a table at a Cobb County voting location on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans will advance to a runoff in a special election in a southeast Georgia state House district, while a Republican and a Democrat will advance to a runoff in a Cobb County state House district.

In House District 156, Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons and auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley are the top two finishers.

Democrat Wright Gres of Baxley finished third.

In House District 34, Republican ambulance company executive Devan Seabaugh of Marietta will face Democratic artist and educator Priscilla Smith of Kennesaw in the runoff.

Three other candidates finished further behind. Candidates from all parties are running together on the same ballot.