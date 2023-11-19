PLAINS, Ga. (WSAV) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has passed away at the age of 96 after entering home hospice care with her husband, former U.S. president and Georgia legislator Jimmy Carter, on Friday.

Mrs. Carter passed away peacefully on Sunday, just after 2 p.m. at her home in Plains surrounded by her family, according to the Carter Center.

Earlier in 2023, the Carter family stated that Mrs. Carter was suffering from dementia.

As one of America’s leading mental health advocates, the former first lady spent the majority of her life urging the American health care system to improve access to care and ultimately lower the stigma associated with mental health care — something she has done since her husband’s presidential win in 1976.

Mrs. Carter would even be known as “the Steel Magnolia” by political press sources in the 1970s.

Her advocacy work would eventually lead her and former president Carter to founding the Carter Center in Atlanta in 1982, which seeks to rally peace, health and hope in 86 countries across the globe.

The former president and first lady’s volunteerism inspired thousands to get involved in their local community. Together, the Carters spent over 35 years volunteering their time and money to national nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity.

The Carters were married for more than 77 years.

According to the Carter Center, the schedule of memorial events and funeral ceremonies will be announced as soon as possible at rosalynncartertribute.org.

In lieu of flowers, the Carter family requests that you consider a contribution to the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.