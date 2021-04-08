Rollback on Georgia’s COVID-19 restrictions begins Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order that rolls back COVID-19 restrictions takes effect Thursday.

The new COVID-19 guidance becomes effective April 8 through April 30.

Some of the rollback guidance includes the elimination of the gatherings ban, the removal of shelter in place requirements, the reduction of remaining distance requirements and removes the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with previous Executive Order provisions.

