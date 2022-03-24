ATLANTA (AP) — A group that works to protect Georgia’s waterways has released a free Georgia River Guide mobile app.

The Georgia River Network says its Georgia River Guide app is aimed at helping people to experience the recreation on Georgia’s network of more than 30 water trails.

Paddlers, boaters, anglers and others who use the rivers can use the app to find trails and learn about river access points, mileage, water falls and other points of interest.

The group says that safety information such as river difficulty, potential hazards and rapids are also included.

The Georgia River Guide app is available in Apple and Google Play stores.