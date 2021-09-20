Richmond County Sheriff’s Office sees second line of duty COVID death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced its second line of duty death attributed to COVID-19. A spokesperson reports Corporal Gregory Campbell died Saturday due to complications of COVID-19.

The first line of duty death to COVID-19 happened one year ago, when Sgt. Charles Norton died.

Cpl. Campbell was a dedicated member of the Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. He was hired in March of 2007 and promoted to Corporal in April 2021.

The sheriff’s officer reports he was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Sheriff Roundtree and the entire Sheriff’s Office is offering prayers and condolences to the family of Cpl. Campbell.

The office wants to remind all employees and the public to continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of this virus which has taken another life of one of its own.