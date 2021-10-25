Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeking two armed and dangerous men

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public help finding two men wanted for aggravated assault. The incidents are not related.

The first man is 48-year-old Ryan Daniel Dixon. He is wanted for an incident that took place Friday night on the 2100 block of Silverdale Road.

There are warrants for his arrest and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Additionally, he is 6’2” and 185lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that comes in contact with Dixon or has any information as to his whereabouts should contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

The second man is 27-year-old Marquese Antwann Holmes.

He is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Peach Orchard Road at Highway 88.

Holmes is believed to be armed and dangerous and was last seen in a white Ford F-150.

There are warrants on file.

Additionally, he is 5’05” and 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that comes in contact with Holmes or has any information as to his whereabouts should contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.