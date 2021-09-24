Richmond County jailer arrested for selling counterfeit handbags

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Jailer was arrested Thursday for selling counterfeit handbags, wallets, etc.

September 23, 2021 the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began investigating Deputy Jailer Darrol Lamar Boxton after receiving a tip that he was selling counterfeit handbags, wallets, etc. while off duty.

The investigation led to Boxton’s arrest for a misdemeanor charge of Forged/Counterfeit Trademarks, Service Marks, OCGA 10-1-454.

Boxton was been a deputy jailer since August of 2016 and has been placed on administrative leave.