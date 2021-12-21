Richmond County Deputies fired, under investigation for contraband smuggling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several Richmond County deputies are under investigation after contraband was smuggled into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The Charles Webster Detention Center on Phinizy Road was placed on lockdown during an investigation into illegal contraband in the jail.

Investigators say they were tipped off over the weekend about the contraband.

A search turned up cell phones, tobacco products and some home-made weapons.

Several deputies were labeled as the source of those items.

As a result of the investigation, five deputies have been arrested:

Jaquan T. German (Date of Hire: May 15, 2021) – Charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer and Unlawful Street Gang Activity

Hunter L. Piper (Date of Hire: June 1, 2019) – Charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Gabriella O. Anthony (Date of Hire: August 7. 2021) – Charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Jackie J. Campbell (Date of Hire: April 20, 2019) – Charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Davion Deboskie (Date of Hire: July 10, 2021) – Charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer and Unlawful Street Gang Activity.

German, Piper, Anthony and Campbell have been booked and committed to the jail on the listed charges, all felonies. The deputies are sequestered from the general population.

All four have been terminated from the Sheriff’s Office, effective today.

The jail will remain on lockdown and visitation suspended.