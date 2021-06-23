Reward offered in Alabama killing of Georgia prison worker

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — An anti-crime group is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a Georgia prison worker who was shot to death in Alabama.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers put up the reward in the killing of Airreyon Trice.

He was slain in Phenix City, just across the Chattahoochee River from Columbus, Georgia, in 2019. The 24-year-old Trice was a supervisory officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections.

He was found shot to death in a vehicle parked outside apartments. No arrest was ever made.